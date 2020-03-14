Transcript for Woman kidnapped with marijuana dispensary owner seeks help in Mojave Desert: Part 2

You're out in the mojave desert and it's abandoned and desolate and dark. They can't see anybody, they can't hear anybody, and nobody's around to hear them if they scream. They're dragged out of this van, still bound, and dumped onto the desert floor. And they laid us down about two feet apart, side by side, and I thought, well, this is where they're going to shoot us. It's out of a movie. They're literally in the desert looking for buried treasure. Remember, he can't deposit his money from the medical marijuana business in a bank. They believe he has buried $1 million somewhere out here, and they're going to big it up and they're going to be millionaires. They ask him one more time, "Where's the million dollars?" "Where is the million and he tells them for the final time he tells them, there is no million dollars. And then the question is "Well, now what?." And this is where it gets really horrible. They decide to take things to a pretty terrible place. If we're not going to get our money, we're going to take something. Your That's what he said. His -- His I thought, am I hearing things? And they take a serrated knife. I couldn't believe what was happening. It was like a bad dream. He was cutting off my roommate's penis. And singing. And singing, like -- and back and forth and back and forth The guy was a total sadist. He's a psychopath, and I could do nothing about it. And there was no sound from my roommate. Torture. Torture, plain and simple. And she hears the sound -- glug glug glug -- of this liquid coming out of some sort of a container. I was afraid they were splashing him with lighter fluid and they were gonna set us on fire. It turns out that it was bleach, poured all over the victim. Bleach destroys DNA, so if you're planning a crime like this, you will use bleach to cover your tracks. So after the mutilation, one of them bends over to Mary, still hogtied and blindfolded. And they touch her with a knife, and they tell her, if you find the knife, you could set yourself free. The guy throws the knife. He said, today's your lucky day. Right? Like, thank you so much. You kidnapped me. You terrified me. I think you killed my friend, and somehow I'm lucky now? Now, with the kidnappers gone and the light of dawn just starting to appear, Mary uses her knees to push up her blindfold. And still found, she somehow finds that knife in the dirt, cuts her feet free, and rushes over to Michael. And as soon as I pulled the gag off, he just took a deep breath and he said, oh, that feels so much better. And I thought, oh, thank god, he's alive. And she tells Michael, you know what? I hear cars. I'm going to walk until I find a car and I'm going to get us help. And this woman walks out barefoot through the California desert because she sees lights off in the distance that might be a road. So, we're talking about real heroism here. And it hurt a lot. I walked as fast as I could. I couldn't run. I got to the highway. I'm screaming, somebody please help. Somebody stop. Somebody please help. Fortunately, a police officer happened to be going the other way and saw me. And suddenly -- What are the chances? What are the chances? That morning I was on my way to work when I saw a woman walking along the right shoulder of the road. He can tell that something must be wrong here. As I got closer to her, I could see that her hands were behind her back and there was what looked like some white plastic sticking out from both sides behind her back. He realizes immediately, this is something major and something completely out of the As soon as I realized it was zip ties and a blindfold, I realize that I'm going to have to start taking pictures of Mary before I can cut the restraints off of her. He's such a pro, he realizes that that's valuable evidence. How long have you been here? I guess it was just before sunrise. And I said, officer, my friend and I were kidnapped in Newport beach. They threw us in a van. A van? It happened so fast. She tells him, I have a maim. What's his name? Mike. Who's laying in the desert just up the hill. We need to save him. We didn't know where he was. She told me that he was in the mountains. And I think to myself, holy crap, I hope she can narrow it down because there's a lot of mountains around here. Mary gets into the car with sergeant Williams. Mary directed us south on highway 14 to a dirt road that lead west. We're going off road to look for a second victim. This is it. It's pretty desolate and uninhabited. Mary took us to this gate right here. And we got to the gully. We're coming right now! Before they even see the victim, they are overpowered by this stench in the air. It was heavy. It was -- it actually made me choke. He had been doused in bleach from head to toe. Are you a medic? I'm an emt. He has stab wounds. Right about here is where Michael was laying on his side. It's an overwhelming sight, even for a seasoned deputy. He starts photographing. So we get to see what his injuries look like. He can see the brutality of what happened to this poor man. Ow, ow! You could tell he was hurt really bad. He was a mess. Now deputy Williams and his team have a job to do, and that's to try to find Michael's severed body part. At this point, if they can find it, then they can reattach it, but it was nowhere to be found. They didn't just sever it, they took it with him to make sure he would suffer the rest of his life. I mean, imagine that. Law enforcement at this point is left with the question of, "Who would do this and where are they now?"

