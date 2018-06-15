-
Now Playing: Woman who nearly died from shovel attack on her miraculous recovery
-
Now Playing: Woman undergoes hypnosis to try to recall memories from brutal shovel attack
-
Now Playing: 40 Seasons of '20/20': How Ample Hills Creamery made 'The Scoop'
-
Now Playing: Biological mom of twins heartbroken to learn they were separated at adoption: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Families weren't told adopted kids had identical siblings, were part of study: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Reunited twins fight to get some records of secret study released: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Adults learn more about secret study they unknowingly were part of as kids: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Adopted twins were separated and then part of a secret study: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Separated at birth: Adults learn they have long-lost identical twins: Part 1
-
Now Playing: What boyfriend's dismissed civil suit against state investigator could mean: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Medical examiner's ruling on woman's death questioned by family's expert: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Testing the upside-down gun theory: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Witnesses in suicide case say they heard screams for help: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Sheriff acknowledges missteps in handling dead woman's case: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Woman's sudden death raises family's suspicions: Part 1
-
Now Playing: How Michelle O'Connell's family honors her memory for her daughter
-
Now Playing: Female truck drivers say sexual harassment in industry is widespread
-
Now Playing: '20/20' says farewell to Elizabeth Vargas
-
Now Playing: 'Lights, Camera, Summer: Inside the Blockbusters' Airs Tonight at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Girl Scouts on how Meghan Markle inspires them: 'She speaks up for women'