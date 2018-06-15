Transcript for Woman undergoes hypnosis to try to recall memories from brutal shovel attack

The first moment and Jody she told me I'm inclined person in this. Panhandle and on a CDI's money needs me diner and as many. I have differently. And write off that that she has an unusual suggestion. Something the department had never tried before she said well let's just try something else how much I notice that they are happy. I wasn't so convinced that her lots remembering when you do brain damage I Vatican and that she was depressing that you manic. Memories she had. The gun committed since Britney to be with forensic psychologist doctor Leon Morris. Only a few years and Marcy. All of us it's. Eight eight CE. That they. After his initial interview doctor Morse guns Britain through an injunction. Putting her blood to hypnosis. She soon appears to be. We are living the attack. Her body shaking as she describes what's happening. All. Yeah. Him. If in feeling I'll like you can't relating. And you did saved or exit and stop that hurts please check out like defending myself. After that was done the doctor told me that she's going to be how police are remembering now. And that's exactly what handing him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.