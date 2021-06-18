24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

More than just her words, Amanda Gorman uses fashion to make bold statements: Part 3

As a Black woman, Gorman said it was important to her to showcase her natural hair while on the national stage. Since then, she has stride into the fashion world, including co-chairing the Met Gala.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live