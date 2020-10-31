After 5 years with no attacks, ‘Golden State Killer’ kills again: Part 7

Joseph DeAngelo became a dad in 1981 and had three daughters. In 1986, Janelle Cruz was home alone when DeAngelo broke in, raped her and bludgeoned her to death.
7:01 | 10/31/20

