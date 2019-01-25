Transcript for Yosemite murderer's intended victim: 'He was right there the whole time.'

My name is Lana and Ankara in small town right outside Yosemite National Park. He feels safer than you would in a big city. My sister and I am med carry in 1988. My mom was a waitress at the cedar lodge where Jerry Lewis and maintenance. About yeah. They learn in a relationship. I must've been 1011 years old. In his thirties when he it is Anson. She was warm by giving ten year a safe person of the year around and are excited when Kerry would come over. He taught us how to diet and cedar lives. He would buy a city BBB almost every time we saw its I was very big in the ninety's. My sister and I would you walking into the driveway and we see you're seeing any evidence out and jump in the jockey give us a right to have your house. And I loved him alive I don't know if you knew how much. I did. He was happy part of our life. Such a happy par that turned into such a dark. Part of our life. Yeah. One of the most disturbing things Streeter told Jeff was. Carol Sabena and Julie where his first choice. Carried actually planned to kill a whole other set of people this as a complete surprise. Today property who themselves. This is girlfriend. Her daughter's. Ritual and it it. I could not believe what I just heard what I was literally. Trying to get my mouth going to. Hear that again to make sure I heard Woody's. Hartford and I. Regards for her usual activity fitness. Have we not gotten stanger. They could of the next he was right. Under everyone's nose the entire tiny right there. He's right there. I do remember him always carrying his backpack. I remember seeing it in the track it was always with him like a woman carries a person. I later learned that he had a murder can't murder and rape kit in his backpack that he wanted to use against my mom my sister and I. His training just adding that in the days ever inside of it and what he's thinking time. Late last night federal authorities arrested this man 37 year old Cary stinger. The FBI went in and spoke my mom privately to let her know that. Cary senior had can vests to U. Initially wanting to kill my mom. And it's rape and kill my sister. I kept it quiet for twenty years I didn't address had my whole family fell apart and my mom was extremely shocked. As a mother myself I don't know if I would have been able to handle that. My daughter is the same majoring now that I was when and I carry. I think it's such a young age I learned that you couldn't trust adults. I still have issues trusting people and I don't know forever. Feel completely safe. For survivors. It took a really big part of our life away it to straight part of my childhood and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.