-
Now Playing: A Killer on Floor 32
-
Now Playing: Former police officer, 72, arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case
-
Now Playing: Yosemite serial killer recalls when he decided he found his first victims
-
Now Playing: Why can't we agree to disagree on social media?
-
Now Playing: Sara and Michael on the bachelor party invite that went viral
-
Now Playing: Your voice: Why we join the Women's March
-
Now Playing: Skier dies after avalanche at top ski resort
-
Now Playing: More migrant children separated from parents at border than previously believed
-
Now Playing: Kristin Chenoweth on developing Tammy Faye Bakker story for Broadway
-
Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis along the border wall
-
Now Playing: Police officers rush to pull woman trapped in burning vehicle to safety
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Jan. 18, 2019
-
Now Playing: Divers swim alongside famous Deep Blue shark
-
Now Playing: Scandals that ruined these famed televangelists
-
Now Playing: Man reveals why he jumped 11 stories off cruise ship
-
Now Playing: More kids separated from parents at border: Report
-
Now Playing: 2 skiers rescued from avalanche at New Mexico's Taos ski resort, officials say
-
Now Playing: Officers rush to save woman from explosive car wreck
-
Now Playing: Jim and Tammy Bakker: The unforgettable televangelists
-
Now Playing: Michigan State gets new interim president