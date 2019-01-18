Yosemite serial killer recalls when he decided he found his first victims

In never-before-broadcast audio of his confession, Cary Stayner said he had been looking for victims when he saw Carole Sund, Juli Sund and Silvina Pelosso through the window of their hotel room.
0:54 | 01/18/19

