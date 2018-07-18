Transcript for Oct. 12, 1998: Matthew Shepard dies after being attacked

Matt Shepard the gay college students savagely beaten last week in Wyoming. Died this morning. He had been tied to a fence pistol whipped and left to die. Two suspects will be charged with the murder President Clinton today condemned the attack and said congress should pass hate crime legislation. But as ABC's Lisa salters reports in Wyoming there are questions about what should be done. On the University of Wyoming campus where Matthew Shepherd was a freshman students are wearing yellow ribbons today. Remnants of the sky sat next to some of you in class last week. And this morning he died in sheppard's Monday morning political science class his classmates spoke about what happened is that whether or not he was. You know. Whatever he got killed at some fought back tears. He came clean it for his life and that. In itself so view it that he was a human being not just some gay person it deserved to die. Others said they know he'd exists because they've hurt it people saying that. If he was gay then it should have happened because they shouldn't. Couldn't breath allow gays and Wyoming. Shepard's death has ignited nationwide debate on the issue of hate crime legislation. Wyoming is one of ten states that does not have a hate crime law and the governor says he still not convinced the state needs one. We shouldn't be running off as a lynch mob might try and look for vigilante justice because that would be just as wrong. As a actor we deplore already. Two of the suspects arrested will now be charged with first degree murder their girlfriends charged as accessories. Shepherd remain connected to a ventilator until he died. His parents were spared the painful decision of removing him from life support. They said that like the good. Caring son that he was. He was able to remove from them. The guilt or stress of having to make that decision. A decision no parent should ever have to make. Lisa salters ABC news Laramie Wyoming.

