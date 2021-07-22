Transcript for Aaron Pierre dishes on M. Night Shyamalan's thriller

We really don't know what happened. I think this man had something to do with it. If I was involved why would I be standing around? I don't like this dynamic at My nose has been pleading for hours, man. I don't know why he's doing that. Charles, something's wrong with your mother, she's asking for you, honey. Well, we're all in this now, we're responsible for that woman. I got nothing against this man, I'm just doing what nee to be Y'all, let me tell you, this movie is a ride from start to finish, yes, people call it a psychological trirl thriller, a horror movie, I was terrified for most of this movie for a number of reasons and you need to know the name and the face of our next guest, he'll find him in critically acclaimed series "The underground railroad." It is our pleasure to welcome, Friday across the pond, Aaron Pierre. It's difficult to promote this movie, you don't want to give away so much. Give us something about this movie that you think that will really draw people into it. Man, I think it's, you know, I'll say as much as I can say, you know, it's a really, yes, it's a thriller, yes it's horror, it also asks really interesting questions in regards to time and values and perspective, and in this context, you know, it's very tricky. I was fortunate enough to be at the premiere in New York and be present with an audience while they were watching it. It was such a joy. What kind of reactions did you see from people? Because I ended up watching it on my own, I'm curious how other people, how did they receive it? It was, I mean, I think it was received really well and as it was is intended to be received. It's also particularly interesting watching it as a group, you know N a group dynamic, and I also watched it for the first time on my own like you, and it's definitely a different experience when you watch it in a crowd with everyone sort of reacting at the same time in different ways, it's a trip. A trip. That's the best way to describe this movie. You have Barry Jenkins, you've been working with two academy award winning directors, all that's happening with you right now, are you having some pinch myself moments in some of the things that you're getting to do and who you're getting to do it Absolutely, absolutely. Even to this day, I pinch myself and just have to remind myself that this is really happening, because, you know, it's been a dream of mine from a very young age to be working on material of this level and with creatives who I admire and respect greatly, I'm truly honored, grateful and just trying to smell the roses, man, and be present in this special moment. Aaron, an absolute pleasure. Congrats on all that's coming Yo you are way. Next time you're in New York, hope we can get you to stop by. Most definitely. "Old" in theaters starting tomorrow. Underground railroad can be streamed on Amazon prime. All right, my friend, final thoughts today inspired from the

