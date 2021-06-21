-
Now Playing: Facebook has new software that can detect fake videos
-
Now Playing: 'American democracy does not belong to Silicon Valley': Facebook executive Nick Clegg
-
Now Playing: Facebook continues suspension of Trump for 2 years
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Supreme Court strikes down part of ‘amateurism’ rules by NCAA
-
Now Playing: Flights canceled over staffing, maintenance issues
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day kicks off with more than 2 million sale
-
Now Playing: Big savings: Gearing up for Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: A summer bonanza of Deals & Steals
-
Now Playing: Advertisements debut on Instagram Reels
-
Now Playing: Walmart, Target kick off major deals in competition with Amazon’s Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Prime Day preview
-
Now Playing: Your money: Getting deals as consumer prices spike
-
Now Playing: MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7 billion to charity
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives' star, estranged husband's legal problems subject of new documentary
-
Now Playing: 2 killed, 2 wounded in deadly Alabama workplace shooting
-
Now Playing: The generational divide as Millennial/Gen Z workers say they want more workplace flexibility
-
Now Playing: Enhanced unemployment benefits begin to expire in 4 states
-
Now Playing: Several Large cities opening businesses and sporting events to full capacity
-
Now Playing: Deals under $20 for summer all from small businesses