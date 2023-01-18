ABC News Live: Treasury could hit debt ceiling as fiscal fight looms

Plus, the latest on the investigation into classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware, and a tennis legend is cancer-free a year after getting a double mastectomy.

January 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live