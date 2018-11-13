Transcript for Amazon to announce new headquarters in New York City, Virginia

Not song down Amazon's long anticipated HQ two will be opening. In New York City and Northern Virginia according to. The Wall Street Journal the company has chosen Long Island City in Queens in Crystal City right near the Pentagon for the East Coast headquarters. Sources close to the matter tell ABC news an official announcement is coming today ending a year long 240. City. Contest some cities change their name temporarily not mean how are they lobbied hard but now it's coming to the big cities right.

