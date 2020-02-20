Transcript for Choking hazard leads to water bottle recall

Maker of a popular water bottle is recalling nearly six million children's bottles for a second time at and T go kids clean able water bottles were first recalled last year. Because a spouse were to attaching and posing a potential choking hazard. Now the company says the replacement leagues may also be defective. Burger King is going green but not in the way you might think. Its new ad campaign show the whopper the company boldly over five weeks if all. To announce that the chain is getting rid of artificial preservatives and whopper is. By the end of the year the tagline is the beauty no artificial preservatives.

