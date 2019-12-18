Transcript for Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot agree to $50 billion merger

A big merger and the auto industry Fiat Chrysler and the parent company of we Joseph have agreed on terms of a 5050 merger to create the world's fourth largest auto maker. I haven't decided yet on a name for the new company they say they will not be closing any plants. It comes one day after report analysis creating 3000 jobs and the Detroit area. Investing more than a billion dollars into plants in the trucks and suvs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.