Transcript for JPMorgan Chase CEO regrets saying he could beat Trump

I'm Rebecca Jarvis and this is ABC news alive. In the conversation earlier today about JPMorgan's advancing cities initiative which will invest 500 million dollars. Into US communities over the next five years. I LC EO Jamie Dimon about a potential run for president and this is what he told me. Why not throw your hat in the ring Jamie. I said this before trump was elected. Reacting in a wealthy new Yorker elected president players deadlock. I'm by the write this well. Wealthy new Yorker actually earned his money. Are part of queens and he. A banker I importantly. I don't think the American public with the trump as importantly they look at him as the upstart Parse through these notes are today. Because I'm the toughest news ups more than he has right I would be fine and good but really want it wouldn't work may not quite right back. But it what did you have these the Democratic Party they can't get their act together in terms of understanding how society action works. Then later in an exclusive interview with ABC news he clarified. I should not have sent that. Action is said it. And it and I've been more out of frustration and remove my home which is no operation has said it in so and also proves that when you're good politician. So you're you're done with politics yes. No running for president brio. Ever. I never say never to anything but no. And even seen or heard my conversation with JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon on the ten year anniversary of the financial crisis. And the collapse of Lehman Brothers across ABC news Good Morning America this week and whirled news tonight. Rebecca Jarvis ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.