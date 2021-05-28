Lab-made diamonds growing in popularity but not price

ABC News’ Ines de La Cuetara reports on the world’s largest jeweler, Pandora, saying it will only sell lab-created diamonds, as the man-made gems become more popular.
4:45 | 05/28/21

Transcript for Lab-made diamonds growing in popularity but not price

