-
Now Playing: FTC issues new warnings about engagement rings
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 27, 2021
-
Now Playing: New book details societal challenges boys and men face
-
Now Playing: Man makes hilarious ‘popcorn blaster’ out of a leaf blower to feed chickens
-
Now Playing: Make this melt in your mouth slow baked salmon with herb shallot butter at home
-
Now Playing: Marine surprises sister at graduation
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for summer fun
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals to celebrate AAPI-owned small businesses
-
Now Playing: Meet the mini member of Mensa
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Wishes’ author: ‘Plant a seed of kindness’ in every reader’s heart
-
Now Playing: Ella Jay Basco on using music, fashion to uplift her community
-
Now Playing: Determined bird seems to insist on hitching a ride on the hood of a car
-
Now Playing: Bride and groom get wedding of their dreams after COVID postponed it twice
-
Now Playing: 'GMA's' Michael Strahan explores fun things to do in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Instagram now lets users hide likes on posts
-
Now Playing: How to make a refreshing 'Paper Plane Cocktail' at home
-
Now Playing: Retiring police officer makes touching final dispatch call to future wife
-
Now Playing: Server steals the show with 'Happy Birthday' song