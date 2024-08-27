Mark Zuckerberg says he regrets bowing to White House pressure during COVID

Fast Company senior writer Ainsley Harris discusses the Meta CEO's comments on censoring certain theories related to the COVID-19 pandemic and demoting content related to Hunter Biden's laptop.

August 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live