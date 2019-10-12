Now Playing: Google introducing feature allowing users to track packages

Now Playing: NLRB launches investigation into firing of 4 Google employees

Now Playing: Amazon blames Trump's 'personal vendetta' for losing $10B contract

Now Playing: New shopping event 'Green Monday' boasts more holiday discounts

Now Playing: Holiday gift ideas

Now Playing: Amazon under fire for package delays just a week into the holiday shopping season

Now Playing: Tufts removes Sackler name over opioid crisis

Now Playing: Holiday by the numbers: Digital holiday spending is projected to hit $144B

Now Playing: Cyber Monday 2019 on track to hit record $9.4 billion in sales

Now Playing: Hot holiday toys

Now Playing: Cyber Monday deals you may want to cash in on

Now Playing: No need to brave the crowds to score deals

Now Playing: Toys 'R' Us is back: Iconic retailer reopens after closing all stores in 2018

Now Playing: Tesla truck’s ‘unbreakable’ windows shatter during demonstration

Now Playing: How to score the best deals ahead of biggest shopping day of the year

Now Playing: Black Friday expanding to a week

Now Playing: Man with autism opens coffee shop after no one hired him

Now Playing: How to protect holiday shoppers from bots and scammers

Now Playing: Burger King customer files lawsuit against the Impossible Whopper production