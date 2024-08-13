By the Numbers: Gym chains experiencing low demand in membership

Fitness company Blink filed for bankruptcy this week after collecting $280 million dollars in debt. Meanwhile, high gyms like Equinox saw an increase in revenue of 27% last year.

August 13, 2024

