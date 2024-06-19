Nvidia is now the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Microsoft

Chipmaker Nvidia is now worth more than 3 trillion dollars and its shares are up 174% since the start of the year.

June 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live