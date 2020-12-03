Transcript for NYSE halts trading as stocks plummet on travel ban from Europe

This is an ABC news special report. Now reported. George stuff. Good morning I'm here now breaking news in the corona virus crisis its financial news this morning take a look at Wall Street this morning. The Dow opened at 9:30 AM and trading has been suspended about five minutes later at 935. After the financial markets CS and 500 and Dow Jones dropped more than 7%. In the wake of new fears of this corona virus in birds who want to go straight to Rebecca Jarvis. There at the New York Stock Exchange. The markets were looking for reassurance from president trump last night they did not get it. No George that's right and this is now the second time this week we've seen this happen where the stock market has fallen more than 7%. In these first few moments of trading and the circuit breakers have kicked and these are like trip wires for the market once the market falls. By a certain level 7%. The markets are halted it for fifteen minutes so literally right now the markets are halted for the next fifteen minutes. While Wall Street gets back on its footing the idea here being George. To keep the markets from heading into a freefall and it's since last night's speech what you have seen is a precipitous decline. In that the markets in fact we sought in the futures markets last night immediately during the president's speech so many here on Wall Street were hoping to hear. For more. That's the thing I keep hearing from investors and analysts they wanted to hear more. And more certainty and clarity from the government. George and are back in the wake of the president announcing his travel ban can be seen Europeans respond. European banks announcing some more stimulus measures this when the question is what is congress gonna come up with can they reach an agreement between Democrats and Republicans will the Fed. Be required to do more lower interest rates again the last time they tried that last week there was actually a counter reaction in the markets fell. And and George you it is very very likely that the Fed at. We'll lower interest rates again it is also very likely that we will continue to see stimulus coming out of other countries as well time is of the essence here however. As people are staying home from work sick knowing that they will not lose their paycheck knowing that there will be some compensation. For that staying home is a big part of it for the economy here in the United States where consumers our spending drives the economy here. But they're also so many other unknowns additional factors for example pre prep princess cruise lines. This morning saying that today are suspending. All of their ships all of their boats from hitting the sea is for the next two months. You're gonna see more of that as companies make choices about what to do in this context George. Given those choices we're seeing her back when you see what's happening in Asia when you see what's happening in Europe Italy basically and a full. Lock and getting almost all commercial activity they then they tightening. Economic activity here in the United States it's looking more and more like a recession now here in the United States and around the world is possible. It is and more and more economists have said that they anticipate there will be a recession. One thing that the bank heads that. In light of this crisis is that they believe it's very different from 2008. They had a meeting yesterday that that top CEOs from America's banks met with president trump yesterday and coming out of that meeting. They told the president that they were well capitalized that they were in a much stronger situation that may work. In the financial crisis the key is going to be that banks continue to lend to businesses for example small businesses which. Part of the president's address last night said that small businesses would be able to get loans but small business is this is very important if they see business plummet. They still need to make payments to their employees and that. Really becomes a question about jobs if they're not in a position to pay those employees and they need to get those loans from banks. Georgia Tech thanks for checking to see if they get the white castle where the stimulus negotiations stand. Right now we saw the president last night call for aid to small businesses he repeated his call for a payroll tax cut we know Democrats are pushing person wants an extension of unemployment insurance and paid. Family leave the question is can they find common ground with the White House. Can they find common ground search can they even begin actually negotiating the president is not on speaking terms with Nancy Pelosi right now and it really. Things are a stanza but it's not just with Democrats Republicans many of them have locally said that there are opposed to a payroll taxes while and the president. Came out in the Oval Office address this event we rarely see in this country only at times of great emergency to address the nation to try to alleviate fears. Not just on the health front as it relates to current writers but on the financial on the economic front. He talked about this potential for a putt payroll tax reduction he talked about these small business loans potentially attacks. A deadline deferments. But he offered very few deet tails and many of those issues need congressional approval and we are at a stalemate and the city right now. If there was a huge shift in tone from president trouble overnight he had been talking about minimizing. Really the impacts of the corona virus he is now encouraging the the nation. To take this very seriously saying we have to come together to work on this. But I think the question George this morning and when it comes particularly to the financial cited this is whether this message is too little too late did it should he have. Have delivered this weeks and days ago. And we will see what happens in the congress and the White House today secede thank you meantime of the corona virus of course continues to spread around the globe let's take a look at the latest. Numbers right now 114 countries at least. Have been affected her and sixteen countries numb more than a 127000. Cases almost 5000 deaths. Here in the United States 44 states plus Washington DC thirteen hundred cases 38 guest doctor Jan ashes here for more on this for. A right now and one of things we heard yesterday from America's leading expert on infectious disease Tucker turning catchy this is going to get worse. It is George but I really think people need to run be reminded that on the local level on the city level big hospital small hospitals. They know how to triage we train for this in medicine we practice this we've seen other cases recently whether it's for natural disasters or mass shootings. Hospitals can step up. Ramp up and scale up very very quickly and I think right now especially yesterday given not only what president trump said but what we heard out of the World Health Organization. You are starting to see that I can guarantee you that hospitals are if they haven't already meeting today and they're putting their their search plans into place. And I think it's also important to understand that in medicine and science uncertain be just like in politics and the and the markets. Is not something that most doctors and scientists like to deal with however we are trained to think and respond to what is in front of us. And in that way it's not as much it that. As what happens that matters but what you do with what happens and it's about being proactive. And not. React we're seeing this cascade of cancellations just last night the NBA basically suspending their season right on top of universe is closing schools closings. We're going to need to see more of that in order to prevent the spread we. Our and I think people need to start to get comfortable with the fact that it's not just about the steps that we as individuals can take for our own helped. We know is those things are important and people absolutely should be pro active with taking those steps. But it's about what other steps more aggressive steps social distancing steps can be taken to protect communities and the more vulnerable people and slow that curve. That is critically important because it buys us time to work to respond to it. Okay we're gonna return that Trevor you programming or securing coverage of this on ABC news like many of you are watching Good Morning America now mullah full updates all morning long. Here on ABC have a good morning.

