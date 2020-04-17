Transcript for Pandemic sparks labor crisis

This morning Americans are seeking financial help in record numbers more than 22 million people lost their jobs in the last month. And the state and federal funds that were promised at the start of the pandemic have yet to arrive for many of them. I was par eight massive Leila. Out of about a hundred employees. Skewed a Clusty near Monroe Connecticut apply for unemployment three weeks ago and still haven't heard anything back. Oh. And I am trapped waiting for the Department of Labor to a. Taunts Salem lost his job as a restaurant server and Fort Lauderdale. He apply for unemployment one month ago today and has yet to see one penny not everyone. Savings which is what's. Alarming. For some people on shorts it's very scary. So I personally have been using my savings. Obviously that can't last. There are many American sorting giving their federal funding this week a 12100 dollar check that's part of the trouble administration's stimulus bill. But not everyone who's eligible has received their check say when it's still waiting for kids. You know some of my friends have received their stimulus check of course when that and he had Cindy not only twelve under but that pure Lauderdale basically interact is certainly well wolf. You know if you bills. Reimburse a little bit deceiving separate that he and bleeding. Another key piece of the administration's stimulus bill is the paycheck protection program which provides small business loans that are for durable. As longest seventy far percent of the money is used for payroll. But that program has now officially run out of money the administration is trying to get congress to add more funding. Exhaustion is a good thing that a bit thing it went quickly it is so popular. The banks have been incredible. Nick ponting as a small business owner in New York City he says he's been trying to apply for a loan since the morning applications went live two weeks ago. And learned yesterday that he's not didian alone. Because the money has run out. And opened in are meant to. Call. And overnight we saw staggering new figure from Hawaii one report says unemployment and that state now tops 37%.

