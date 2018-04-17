Transcript for Southwest CEO responds to fatal emergency landing

It is with great sadness that I confirm there was a passenger fatality on flight thirteen eighty today. This is a sad day. And on behalf of the entire southwest rambling I want to extend my deepest sympathies for the family and the loved ones of our deceased customer. They are our immediate and primary concern. And we will do all we can to support them during this difficult time in the difficult days ahead. I'm immensely grateful there are no other reports of injuries but truly this is a tragic loss. We're giving the National Transportation Safety Board are full attention and cooperation and support. As they go about the important business of investigating this engine failure. The safety of our customers and our crew is always our own compromising priority. I do want to thank and commend our flight crew for their swift action and for safely landing this aircraft. I also want to thank all involved in Philadelphia. For their quick professional and compassionate response. We're in the earliest stages of gathering information. And we've launched our emergency response program to help us quickly respond to this event. And we will continue to post regular updates with the additional information our company channels. This is a sad day. In our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased customer. Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers and support to all of those affected by today's tragedy.

