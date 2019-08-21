Now Playing: Startup aims to provide cute, affordable eyewear for kids

Now Playing: Trump backtracks on tax cuts, gun control

Now Playing: How 1 woman paid off more than $200K in debt

Now Playing: Our $25,000 Side Hustle Showdown winner is ...

Now Playing: BBB issues warning over electronic personal assistants

Now Playing: $25,000 Side Hustle Showdown: Sienna Sauce vs. Mani Glovz

Now Playing: All eyes on Wall Street after stocks suffer worst drop of year

Now Playing: What you should do with your finances ahead of a recession

Now Playing: Dow plunges 800 points amid growing recession fears

Now Playing: Dow plunges 800 points, marking worst day for stocks this year

Now Playing: Dow closes down 800 points as roller coaster in markets continues

Now Playing: Side Hustle Showdown: Dad's Fanny vs. Kickspo

Now Playing: Side Hustle Showdown: Immaculash vs. My Buddy Towel

Now Playing: Chase forgives all credit card debt for customers in Canada

Now Playing: Dow trades 500 points lower as trade war worries continue

Now Playing: British Airways computer glitches leave thousands stranded

Now Playing: Driverless cars are coming to New York

Now Playing: Iconic retailer Barneys New York filing of bankruptcy

Now Playing: AT&T workers bribed more than $1M to unlock phones