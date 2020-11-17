Transcript for New York City funeral home that stored dozens of bodies in rental trucks shut down

Doing new and at a funeral home in Brooklyn has been shut down months after bodies were found decomposing. In a truck outside the facility injured T collect glee funeral services which shuttered for egregious violations at the height of the pandemic. Back in April dozens of bodies are found inside a U hall outside the funeral home and other remains were discovered throughout the building. Owner Andrew correctly has not been find 68000. Dollars and stripped of his funeral director license.

