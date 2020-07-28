Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

But with so many events this year this year's Emmys and the nominations will be a little different do the corona virus pandemic. Not only will the big night itself be virtual but these months of staying home could mean television academy voters. Have had more time to watch more shows summer hoping that means we'll see more indie shows getting nods this year. Racial justice has also been a major national conversation. So many will be looking to see if today's nominations reflect increased calls for diversity across industries. And there are more TV shows out than ever before so the television academy is now allowing for more nominees in every category. That means our guest today we'll have plenty to talk about we have Peter Travers of Rolling Stone an ABC news lives popcorn. In you can television critic at the Hollywood reporter. And Mike muse and Sirius XM radio with those guys thank you so much for being here are so excited to talk to you and where I know you've as well I'll break it. All down for us after we hear the nominations. But right now we're gonna send it over to ten of his academy chairman and CEO frank Sharma. And the host of this year's nomination show Leslie Jones Laverne Cox Josh gad and pat Tiananmen flogging. All right let's bring in our panel of experts now are little more on this again Peter Travers of Rolling Stone is lip as an ABC knows floods popcorn. Ingrid carrying television critic at the Hollywood reporter and Mike news of Sirius XM radio thank you all for joining us today we appreciate it. Thank you for having. Been through it Peter else are we you know what owner and big bigger rising bad about you here or. What that. Odom was nominee now known but maybe next year. But controversy is any not maybe Oda. Just like yeah. That brought our right MIA into any big bad big surprises for you here they are that you are a little surprising about what. That's a prize super excited I mean. I don't have that history about it we'd just made history. For lead actress in drama series and we have to read black female actors nominated that is majority but lack nominee category win a Regina King activity it's been there and Kerry Washington and are you kidding me. Three out of five that the majority black category out I don't know and at a time in awards history when that's happened I'm sure somebody might hear what correctly by upper right now this Patrick spoke and they that I am so excited and the fact that we had the first black. Exactly director of the -- my friend Reggie Huntley and salutes you my friend my brother I'm so excited he was gonna do but I had three out of the five that is. Amazing and I think this says for what we can expect from the show in terms of diversity in general for the first time that is a diversity close it actually include it. But epic exodus see it integrated when you have a black executive director at the Helm of a major awards show you can't not but expect. Rated B a wide range diversity inclusion into and I'm it's about time. I think as humans at the top of the hour which is brilliant have you to talk about not every sitting at home now that's happened in the country were able to watch the show with incontinence that I'm moderating our social discourse right now as we speak so well where these women to be now made a way that they weren't it's fantastic and salute to Jeremy Pope. Hollywood Hollywood really is a representation and really what this Emmys is all about fighting the representation fighting for inclusion. And Jeremy Pope delivered a fan past stake nuanced performance of that so if you can tell I'm super excited to ALCON now for us. A weakened tell my weakened but you're right you know it seems like the content we're consuming right now is more important to our general discussion maybe now more than ever because we're not able to have these discussions outside the people. Quite as easily as we used you. You wanna bring you in here and use eggs and I hear. Well there are filled many. Larry gave it not for his performance and carrier did the Adam. Elizabeth Locke aren't happy analyses that thing running. Back at age island. Apple T eat which lost last year. Just to you know look like betting everything they have on the morning show Andy oxen nominations. Acting nominations with Steve Correll. Allentown and the thing and I think EU rule fee infamy. If anything. Let the morning should not be in the running back and really. I'm and they. May you all where it's sort of like. This current and Ian and its efforts to Tibetan neighbors laden it's Romney really and comedy category. And it might trickle through an acting categories especially with commercial use. Supporting flask asked. Appearance Latin. Now and over. On a living Kirk better cults all. Was nominated for an act trot out but he looked me in the running either and so a lot like generic and of this particular leaders drama. Dying well let me narrative of this. Ears and meet Israeli and I'll play it they're going to be elected reef that because. Last year's winners are no longer and the thinking different is that if we get older and I think a lot of people we're trying to see if there was going to be a sort. Change or if we weren't so happy old card and I think that the clear have a Beagle art it's exciting. If you're an all electric fan apparently wary even hand me not agree it. And Peter are we are seeing that more evolution of streaming platforms as well in addition to just regular TV came all subscription services. I think that's changing the landscape of how we watch TV and how are seeing these awards given out. Think he's changed in a major way I think. There's more time because of this pandemic I think people are actually watched a couple of shows. Barry rare in this world they may have been seeing more than one. So I'm delighted to see someone like sheer Haas nominated or are. Because that's basically not even English there's a lot of subtitles. DOS. And she gotten there she did that and in. She they're trying to get some new blood. Going in and any which is always let's do the same thing all over the question is going to be who's gonna win. How did you have no reward. Billion people who have been around for a long time elections creek. Are we gonna reward and new Russia. Unlike succession with takes the academy yeah academy. I think a whole year to store shelf before they nominate so it's exciting to see a few new B sneak in here. Does via given weren't we have more time at home in May be I have more time to it to watch and distracted. Give shows like that a better chance shows like unorthodox that seem unorthodox to the viewer compared to other more standards Jodi but totally captivating. Yes I think he does change everything and people. Are talking to other people may not everybody's coming and we get on and we say did you watch what did you watch that was good. This is a lot of conversations that not just with other critics but with people who are watching -- they say. That orthodox was really Ronnie to me is really amazingly. Exists. In this real world. So I'm a little surprised it didn't get more what it should get. We have to take the good things happen and embrace steps are gonna do that. Hour. Later and up angry about BBO and it's still my. You talk about Reggie hunt Linda for the executive producer of the shows we know the events going to be virtual this year no surprise there. But can't you got the inside scoop fair any any little teaser preview you can give us of what. The awards might look like this there great. Question I. I talked to Reggie over the weekend back could hopefully any information not. He was so closely guard it with it but I know that he is super excited. I can't imagine what he's going to do I think because is virtual he's and a half freedom to do so many things that. And I'm curious how enter active he will make it you're able to make it. And I think you can make it entertaining as it being virtual too as well so I am super excited for that. But as they did a virtual as it is the reality that were existing and IMAX curious to see Diana what happens to. The variety talk show right because that's the way that Trevor no one has an able to moderate this discourse the way to Trabant nor has been able to turn his show from a traditional sad. Into this digital edge to Graham home and he's gotten so much traction in office his virtual in digital platform that he's had it. As I'm wondering how would the academy how would debut that. Rise I think we're in this hybrid space now in terms of like how our shows doing before we went on lockdown before recorded nineteen really hit. In terms as does the variety shows how they adapted it since then. Right and termed the format in terms of guests in terms of B a but the whole a very sad scene conversation and dialogue and keep very Linear. And how focus had they been with the conversation at hand and so that's why I'm really curious to see how do that that in Anthony's how they handle that category in particular. Europa touching a kind of a bigger issue that I have heard a lot of people talking about throughout this pandemic in general it just. How does this affect television. Going forward and I know I'm curious to hear from all three of you on this in an Ingalls start with you but. We know a lot of production a lot of shows and films have been shut down during this pandemic because they're not able to produce these shows safely so. What con tent run out soon I mean what happens to the future of TV. Oh inviting her class and now we know brown. Presently that Clinton fact that bigger. Basically clean twenty eat right programming general Alex. Is going to grameen and speak it happened and make shares. Hurley and Pam I think we don't really know it is and it's going to look like an art. And afford them Honolulu stop basically. Countless you know the really scary thing they think can easily. We don't know there's been some talk about doing international productions. But it's not going to be shows Utley people really think about. In any you know. Let's infinitely Americans should ever since its title I am not really sure. Our Peter what do you think. Yeah I think nobody does know because we are in this world changing every day and I think that big consideration here. Is also the cast and the crew do they want to work do they want to put themselves in this. Why are the safeguards that they're going to have to have in place before they do it. Cuddy dual let's see how you can do with series like normal people they. For example. With this kind of stay going up and the world so I think it's gonna be slow coming back but even when it does that. It's gonna be way different there's going to be a lot more rules in place. Gad thing normal people would be particularly difficult show. The film right now really the way he kidnappers season. My we did here and I think just yesterday about an apple TV series for example that shot an entire episode in quarantine eye on iPhone. Do you expect this could breed more innovation. Oh my guys you let me write and do what I was going to. My name grade the guide was always a glass half full. And so I think because the technology at the capsule meaning greet emerging. Creative talent that is out there so many content creators. Eight technology is going to allow a platform for new content creators for new type of cells former character driven show was. For more singular focus narrative type shows I think we may see more and I format television. I think it will be taken outside the box you know what I am. That gives away. Four people would never had a shot ride this gives way to you know this eliminates those studios going to exact same sort runners the exact same directors the exact thing big budget producers. And not have that elsewhere so who has been doing really easy simple television creative content on did you go right and how can we scale that rightly it's still days ago is still simplistic but it still create half right this is now where is gonna lean on narrative is gonna really had to lean on storytelling. Because he won't have on the dramatics we won't have on the CG one have on the big budget I think we're actually gonna separate the real from the fake meaning that powerful story tellers right the dynamic actors who can captivate you on iPhone that's gonna take some real skill with the road talent into I think. It's a great time you know to be creative right now an alleyway right it's a great time to make new pentagon right and the. My your optimism this have you wanted to give your final thought that every story we do I got to. But with that note I do want to get all of your final thoughts and if I can put you on the spot it if you predictions Mike what do you think. Okay for predictions Riddick quickly I think the top this category for me is limited drama series. I mean it's sweet little fires in the watts man abbey where do we go what do we do the back that watchman is so perfectly that was happier now with Tulsa. Black Wall Street. It's on everybody's mind right now the social discourse that typical racial tension that's having an America we have present front go to Oklahoma to that struck up a whole narrative and it was right at the center of that so voters the mine that little fires forget about it incredible show and actually think nine obviously. This is sits creeks year ID go out with that being more era but I love saying her name but that them both but it's what keeps me in stitches. And I think the calving is gonna reward them for this liberals so that could it. Google is what I was saying earlier in terms of credit content and limited budget right is his little show that could it became this mega fame because why. Great storytelling and acting acting and natural comedic timing so it's it's Greeks to lose. Captain or hear it does here for every they'd right now as we speak is gonna come down to little watchman at a city home Dotson and into the fires everywhere. I've Peter what do you think. I think my this is America which I think we tea really let. And you're like this because it's politics it's women and politics and I think that's gonna give them. I'll watch men I think a little bit of competition and you can get the two actresses who are indicate when Shaq. In this is America and the great Jeannie change in watched it. This is I'm very curious about how the world we live in now is going to expect. The choice between those 20 I think pliers. Is gonna be heard they get those too. Fighting it out yet but I wanted to go back to something Mike said about truer now I think. This is huge here heat has done what might suggest you use the emergency situation we're all in. He used it to tell us they didn't know floor all due respect. To John Oliver won the last five years and route but I think there's going to be a change in that category since record and I'm excited. Anger. I think lots and it's going to truly take I loved records America. Eight. You know once that happened until it came out and now. I think people realize it's more important than ever to happen extremely eccentric American history. Story and that it Hogan that's original way but it basically equipment like Apple's. History to bring your tail. I believe that thing that I am going to hear about the weather tiger looking at them leaving. And I think it's going to be really interesting past two BEN. Essentially they're like social media frenzy. Can and sort of every one. Really being obsessed with something. You can overcome like pretty shoddy thinking sorry. The fan members of the critical they have and that they don't so much for joining us we really appreciate it and thank you all at home. For streaming with us or at work wherever it is you're straining for a be sure to watch the 72 annual Emmy Awards on Sunday September 20 at 8 PM eastern on ABC. Up next here on ABC news live we will rejoin the attorney general barn here. Thanks for joining everybody Stacy.

