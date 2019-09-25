Transcript for ABC’s fall show preview

What do the new dramas premiering this season on AB seekers one of the stars of the avengers in a show what they. So what peculiar name and ABC's Jason Nathanson but the cast of stone town. Kobe smolders is a woman running for demons and catching bad guys in stump down. Behind that your mother and avengers star plays stacks of private island with a past. She was in the military she. Is suffering peachy ST because of her experiences there and chief Medicaid's fat with many different things. Those things include booze sex gambling and more weight. Is this a screaming show or network TV show this television show I think brings it all the way to the edge Cameron Manheim plays lieutenant Cosgrove. With the Portland PD it's gorgeous and dark and assisted worldly and don't get to see them. Come down is based on a popular graphic novel of the same name and that name which is the name perform with the show is set wasn't for everyone including star Michael Healy. I remember not liking the title when I first read it and then. When I got to Portland and you experienced the town you shed light on why it's called stumped he shed light on the history of the place and that history includes a nickname that people in Portland. Love it's a logging part of the of the country so it's like. Tree stumps I also heard it was. There was. A rule against building over certain height of buildings. Downtown also stars Jed Johnson it premieres tonight on ABC. PI you can't find your case happened Jason reasons and ABC news Los Angeles.

