Actor Patton Oswalt on his role in 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with actor and comedian Patton Oswalt about his new role in the latest “Ghostbusters” feature and his confidence in Hollywood’s post-pandemic return.

March 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live