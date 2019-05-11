Transcript for Alec Baldwin files a lawsuit over parking space

Alec Baldwin is now suing the man who accused the actor punching him in a fight over a Manhattan parking spot in the defamation suit. Baldwin says the man lied when he told officers he was punched during the argument last November. The Emmy winning actor admitted to pushing the men in the chest twice during discover but says he never punched him. The man's attorney says Baldwin is trying to intimidate and silence his client.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.