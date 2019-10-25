-
Now Playing: ‘It Chapter Two’ star Bill Skarsgard talks FaceTiming with daughter … as Pennywise!
-
Now Playing: Alexander Skarsgård talks 'Kill Team,' Meryl Streep and his famous father
-
Now Playing: Harry Connick Jr. talks getting Hollywood Walk of Fame star
-
Now Playing: A billionaire's guide to success
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan make 1st appearance since documentary
-
Now Playing: Honoring Katy Perry on her 35th birthday
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Simone Biles does a flip and twist for World Series 1st pitch
-
Now Playing: Anderson Paak discusses his new concert series, Fighting Chance
-
Now Playing: Disney on Broadway's leading ladies reunite in special medley
-
Now Playing: Michael Douglas on son’s struggle with addiction
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘Sister Act’ in London
-
Now Playing: The Impractical Jokers' most miserable moments
-
Now Playing: Weird Laws: Should there be a trick-or-treating age limit?
-
Now Playing: Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson make dogs talk
-
Now Playing: Snooki's simple spooky Halloween crafts
-
Now Playing: J. Lo, A-Rod donate year’s worth of food to elementary students
-
Now Playing: Nationals win 2nd game of World Series
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards performers announced
-
Now Playing: American Music Awards: See this year’s nominees
-
Now Playing: Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson talk new ‘Lady and the Tramp’ roles