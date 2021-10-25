Can an artificial intelligence bot beat the best esports players in the world?

ABC News’ Deirdre Bolton speaks with Susan Zhang, a research engineer featured in the new film “Artificial Gamer,'' chronicling the effort to build a bot that takes on the best players of Dota 2.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live