Author of new book ‘Impossible City’ reflects on Paris’ transformation

ABC News' Andrew Dymburt speaks with Simon Kuper, author of “Impossible City,” about Paris' evolution over the past few decades and the city's preparations for this summer's Olympics.

June 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live