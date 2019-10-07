Transcript for Award-winning actor Rip Torn dies at 88

Edwards. Let's put it off. But what on. Last salute your level where. That was actor Rip Torn along with will Smith and men in black towards career in movies TV and onstage lasted seven decades. He won an Emmy for his role on HBO's the Larry Sanders Show torn died yesterday but no cause of death was given. He was 88 years old.

