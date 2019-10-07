Award-winning actor Rip Torn dies at 88

More
Torn won an Emmy Award for his role on "The Larry Sanders Show."
0:24 | 07/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Award-winning actor Rip Torn dies at 88
Edwards. Let's put it off. But what on. Last salute your level where. That was actor Rip Torn along with will Smith and men in black towards career in movies TV and onstage lasted seven decades. He won an Emmy for his role on HBO's the Larry Sanders Show torn died yesterday but no cause of death was given. He was 88 years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"Torn won an Emmy Award for his role on \"The Larry Sanders Show.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"64235643","title":"Award-winning actor Rip Torn dies at 88","url":"/Entertainment/video/award-winning-actor-rip-torn-dies-88-64235643"}