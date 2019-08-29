Transcript for BeBe Winans talks new album and book

Canada's alliance ABC radio out ahead I'm always excited to have this amazing man manna. Side marriage all messenger. Laurie for a candidate for. Here I am left the call him friend beauty lies Harry doing on day grew. Good always good to see you always good disease and Sarah and of course you have saw it schooling on. Much going on. Busy bee bee. Do it arms thing. And an excited about it. Com and it's a lot beyond this we didn't plan for all of this thing I'm but he is so you know I asked god mister and 04. And you are going for it get to let this man had going the but I need to let you guys now. I'll pour it you know week we're finally getting its work with this heat this music. This the message and I can't talk about that I gotta talk about the as well. I Wilbur is right over and own the coroner. And it is. You don't writing a book is this talk. But it's it's very therapeutic and you have to to meet have to be brave because you have to tell the good and the bandanna you know and so. All of us have those things so I really have been excited to tell people. I mean little things that people don't know my last name wasn't Winans when I was born it was glee and and some people say wow did that happen you know my father was born on where ma had a strained relationship with his dad so. I understand people who have strained relationship with here. You know. But biological parents you know we went through that at the same time one of the things that my father. Before he passed he said he wanted his name to remain. In their earth and so our fathers he would answer it took this down to at a courthouse and changed our names. From glee and who winded. Now and that's is one of the many story on an album of the year absolutely. It is excited about this book is inspirational book it tells us her life story but also these important messages. Blindness away my schori. In. News they tick yes and you know and it and and it stayed the more di tale of what the musical. Which is calming. YouTube roadways soon. So you know I won't ever want to know that you are born for this you are born for something you have. Destination. Connector to your neck pain and so a lot of people you know sit sit sit sit steel insert. He knows nothing has in my life that no your life it's important. It's over this book I believe. Pick it up you read that you understand that you have something to do and that is in port you know get up and do. Absolutely and it's coming up to October 15 right around the corner my gosh yeah dad I NN I I feel because he. Your music also is a message to us we've gotten glitz and pieces of that thereto and may your music amen Philip united because I took a little preview of the book. It's remarkable he's not only talks about like family dynamic IP you know. Libby got inducted to music through his sister c.'s yet wonderful functions that she is the line in. But all so you talked about other things that you went through in your life and high school in the early years. Me he talks about the the queen Whitney Houston has is his courage of her the important thing that she taught him. I don't want to get all the way because honestly I think everybody will be moved by kind of what you say about her. And Maine your relationship and how she was such an inspiration to you as well. Incredible. And mr. totally you know I I live in Nash threw and so the first home that I. Used live in when I drive by and I think of her because if wasn't for her. How would have been able to buy the house. You know. She turned around and loan without what do you do which is that told you this with. Because the bank changed its mind in Sid your risk so we need more than 2% on on your house. We need 50%. And Whitney through with producer was on the phone. Bowl before a new issue of flew into and Nash feel two to during the good at house. What's her what's wrong which you so we walked through the house she's sick all he had this look like you're. Yeah I did get yet that they're looks like you're staircase we have room when it too she would say that and finally we got on reports Tuesday. Or Smart person she had to Mir on capital resources to open it up. Open it was the 50%. And the chiefs are not told to just wish. Made. As you would amaze a major target to tell that story and everything house. You know about life the ups and that now yet. And and that's what I love about. Do you you're you are so transparent in next east and so I definitely want people to. Check out this book it's really is inspirational and an important eat more. Narratives like this more. Messages more you know descriptions of people's lives that we've come to grow grown in their love and I really appreciate end way that you. Also have and how Obama it is so many hairs I. Hanging people he's finally blessing us with some music being alone. About this time I need you. Admiral OK so the title cut is entitled I need you. I mock saw as your question is is is it easy for you to say to people with a two that I love you. Oh OK is it easier. Or harder to tell those people I need. Harder. And it's harder because you become honorable. And you know now they have permission to kind of use me if they want to because they know I'm the and it's the same thing with the dot. If I got no that I really need here in their far become Bonner vote his weirdo and his now. It. One of the things that I I wanna know is that you know I took a preview of the out. A little bit ahead of their. But. You not only use this original music in different songs but you also. Kind of acts and leave them of the classic. Yes yes it was kind of a scary moment someone brought this at idea Twomey in. You have to understand you Lutheran I was very very close friend area who are our Brothers and and so I decided last minute OK let me do this and so. The other day I was in California and I played the trader on the radio writing ability and they had it and they've played power of and I stepped back and I fear. Only the beginning almost sounded just like group fair it made me laugh because. He would I used to talk and say you know what he sounded who like me on that you know the reflection in the tone that we we had we adored each other's. Gift and so I did power of love. And and I really believe it will cause a lot of people to smile and understand that we need to. Right now and that that that love is more powerful. In the hatred there we're facing in this country. And and thank you for saying that and it have to be a good feeling to know that. Even your first song that's is singled already hit the charity was is doing so well how has that. When you got to that moment seeing something that I my soul old boy nothing in this that would are on record at. Alarmed right up on the art. It's it's it's it's it's kind of weird because even when I promise he promised me no more uneven no I didn't have and one of them because you you you really understand and I'm just who have for a long time in them. Always appreciative of all the awards and accolades and all those things but he poll. Are my heart beat so to bump it to someone he's it's. I almost took my life but because of viewers are wrong and if for try. And now I think Q because I'm here because if he. That's what is bow you know and so I'm I'm so excited about every stone on this is this album. I even snatched my baby sister Debbie and brought her own through one of the songs that I believe. You know as we see it all the time somebody says are you doing our you know it's the I mean did you know it'd go bad there to to open down but it's all good. And so that's one of my favorites now. It's called. It is there. All the goods and I'll bet that Al mom and his blog. Is part of this whole take over that you're doing right now. I'm gonna propaganda arm Broadway you news. So I mean you know just how do you stay grounded you know you you talk and exit the book coming October album. The album is coming out August 30 August might not keep thinking like it's. August 3 you like right around the clock and I'd. Like to think that let Phil yeah. Mike good. Again. Let's just found you have all these things coming up I think grounded high EU you know. And the things that I know you talk about. He's ideal grappling with you know means world at noon there shall get the secular world and he's grounded amid the bald because it easy to fill. Yeah it if it can be but but the people that you surround yourself with. So so first of law I have a unbelievable foundation demo mom and dad gave laws are took him Arafat uses say that. Us you gonna know who you are before you get our fair. So when people say you're something ghost you won't believe so I know who live now. You know but in those moments when it starts to shift I have people around me there's scares me. Okay oh yeah we're world oil was I going so you need three year old friend you need real people. Around Judy keep you grounded and at the same time the most important grounder is the word of god. I read. That day I. It is my blueprint. You know. You know what to do when I feel bad can know what to do when things are good to know what to do win the world seems to become an apart. So it that's that's my foundation. Well thank you for bringing this to Easton that's where there is howled on and play two. As a bee line ends you are a blessing and a filled out of the top once again and glorious can't just lions ABC radio please. You gotta get the memo eyes had yet again how long can you need I need it you'd need a net net we are happy idea. And and a boy is born this way and a few thank you so much for stopping by disagree three. Rank and this time signing off.

