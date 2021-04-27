Beijing Olympics: Team USA disappoints on slopes, dazzles on ice

Team USA is still on the hunt for gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics despite a strong performance in team figure skating. ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports on the latest from Beijing.

