Ben Affleck opens up about his alcohol addiction

The Oscar winner said in an Instagram post on Thursday that he has completed a 40-day stay at a substance abuse treatment center, and remains in outpatient care.
0:22 | 10/05/18

Transcript for Ben Affleck opens up about his alcohol addiction
Well Ben Affleck speaking out about his quote lifelong and difficult struggle after his latest stint in rehab this time in an answer Graham post Catholic revealed he has just finished forty days of treatment. At a substance abuse center. But he cautioned that getting better as a full time commitment he also said that he's fighting for himself and his family. This though was his third time in rehab.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

