Cardi B swarmed as she hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn

More
Metal barricades could barely contain the hundreds of fans lined up in Brooklyn on Thursday as superstar Cardi B handed out free winter coats to the assembled masses.
1:13 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cardi B swarmed as she hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn
Okay party be as she likes it in those warm embrace of her many adoring fans so Carty turned out at a public housing project is Brooke Glynn. Passing out winter coats. Along with a lot. Yes. That no love there. Hundreds of fans waited for hours where their IO still rising when she did he did she was overwhelmed by the size of the crowd. And. Yeah. Maybe want an end. That we beyond. You know the only kind. And head hanging. Yeah yeah. She's making a difference. It's the only party can't party with all the minute at each of the housing complex that he can return any. Did you graduate and get I was watching her and trying to do that over under whether or not Jack knows a single cart beside her back I'm gonna go with the popular. I I am alert and I cannot name any hardy diesel not now and are modest ago not a single long owning up. You know and that could then I'm okay it was.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58611356,"title":"Cardi B swarmed as she hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn","duration":"1:13","description":"Metal barricades could barely contain the hundreds of fans lined up in Brooklyn on Thursday as superstar Cardi B handed out free winter coats to the assembled masses.","url":"/Entertainment/video/cardi-swarmed-hands-free-winter-coats-brooklyn-58611356","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.