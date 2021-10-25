Climber summits world’s tallest mountains in record-shattering time

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with climber Nims Purja and “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” director Torquil Jones about Purja’s record-breaking climb of the world’s 14 tallest mountains.

