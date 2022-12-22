Closing arguments begin in the Megan Thee Stallion trial

Lawyers for Tory Lanez are not denying the fact that Megan Thee Stallion was shot but are saying their client was not responsible for the incident.

December 22, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live