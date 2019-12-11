Transcript for CMA nominee Kelsea Ballerini on her chances of winning

Congratulations on your nominees thank you what would it mean to. Honestly it getting nominated if is amazing because that means that you get some type of performance and I think performing is winning to me I think having. Got about a time on a show like this the mesa show you do is. An award. So I get to see homecoming queen for the first time on TV and it's just me in my guitars I haven't done before or on our show ends. I was excited to show that side of the song ends really and get those clearance across I'm really proud of the songs so it's going to be especially me. The two week. Collier it. I don't I don't know I've never really won anything like that so I don't know what I would do probably something awkward urged follow. Because it's me I don't now how about that for remembering yet know. You're talking about performances you not only have one you how do Lulu and the other one is these super secret ones. It's pretty amazing winners yesterday and it's you know it's it's the new women voices of country. Coming together and and selling what we do in selling our strengths. And iced I started on the satellite saints. And they finish it on the main stage and I turned around yesterday or her size watched and everyone just. They have it looks so strong and sell empowered and it's going to be a really powerful. This is a hard question because I feel it we all know each other so well okay and where it's it is such a big family. Though you pull in Florida land especially entertainer to carry. Listen everyone and I category is amazing they're all entertainers but Kerry is the entertainer of the year here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.