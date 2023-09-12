Combining mythology, science, literature and culture in 'To Infinity and Beyond'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with astrophysicist and author Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson about his new book "To Infinity and Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery."

September 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live