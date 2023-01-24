‘Comedy is like medicine’: Kenya Barris on his storytelling approach

ABC News’ Janai Norman sits down with writer and director Kenya Barris to discuss his directorial debut in the new film “You People” and pushing boundaries in his storytelling.

January 24, 2023

