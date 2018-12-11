Transcript for Country Music Awards: An interview with Florida Georgia Line

No not only hold homecoming but it's just a big deal let's see amazes November we we all know with this this time of the year means it's just. It's just a big it's a big deal so we've got a different type of performance schedule we got a little surprise a little different version of it. But it's going to be super powerful and we're just excited about getting out there performing together we've done a couple times like you said but I think this this'll be the best this will be the most powerful. And just excited to see the faces of our friends and famine and fans everybody. See their reactions and their top student. I hope you come all that if Theres way if you could only take one homers there one that you have here I am a little more than you single wish that. Entertainer of the year now we're not nominated for that that's right. Do you think single of the year bail some pressure. I think that's on this deserves to some recognition I think. It be cold it dipped and shares they should be and you know justices that moment I think he'd be released that's about songs changed our life. Com all three of our lives and it's just. You know unexpected and in every tool within pencils and this year house connected with our fans and unit continued to this virus it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.