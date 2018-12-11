Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Morgan Evans

More
The musician talks about his wife Kelsea Ballerini, who is nominated.
1:01 | 11/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Morgan Evans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59144676,"title":"Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Morgan Evans","duration":"1:01","description":"The musician talks about his wife Kelsea Ballerini, who is nominated.","url":"/Entertainment/video/country-music-awards-interviews-day-morgan-evans-59144676","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.