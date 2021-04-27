Daveed Diggs on 'Snowpiercer' season 3

ABC News' Linsey Davis sits down with Daveed Diggs to discuss the action-packed thriller and his favorite moments filming the new season.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live