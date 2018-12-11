-
Now Playing: CMA Awards: Brothers Osborne
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan talks family, new restaurant and his CMA nomination
-
Now Playing: Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood dish on the 2018 CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: 2018 People's Choice Awards' big winners
-
Now Playing: Country Music Awards Interviews, Day 1: Garth Brooks
-
Now Playing: David Lee Murphy
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan dishes on 'Creed II' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Jamie Fox reveals the challenges of filming 'Robin Hood'
-
Now Playing: Tell us what you want, what you really, really, want! Spice Girls are back on tour
-
Now Playing: Country stars reflect on 10 years of 'Countdown to the CMAs' specials: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Country stars who got their big break on 'American Idol': Part 5
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan on having his story told through the years: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Carrie Underwood's triumph through heartbreak to success she never imagined: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Country stars on dealing with hardships, divorce and tragedy: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Keith Urban on speaking through the 'incredible language of music': Part 1
-
Now Playing: Supermodel Kate Upton and her husband welcome a baby girl
-
Now Playing: Several celebrities forced to flee Malibu homes
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga shares mental health struggles
-
Now Playing: Wu-Tang Clan performs live in Times Square
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewife' Bethenny Frankel shares her ultimate side hustle