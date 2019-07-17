'Lion King' star Donald Glover shares his personal 'Circle of Life' moment Glover, who plays Simba, recalls seeing himself with his son and realizing he looks like his father. "I think... with this movie you see the continual nature of this life," he said.

'Lion King' fans from all over the world perform 'Hakuna Matata' From Uganda and Russia to the New York subway, Israel, Italy and South Korea fans of "The Lion King" share their versions of the iconic song "Hakuna Matata."