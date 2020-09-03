-
Now Playing: Millicent Simmonds celebrates her 17th birthday on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: KJ Apa shares memories of late 'Riverdale' co-star Luke Perry
-
Now Playing: Chris Pratt and Tom Holland dish about playing on-screen brothers in ‘Onward’
-
Now Playing: New York reels with largest coronavirus outbreak in US
-
Now Playing: Grand Princess finally allowed to dock at California port
-
Now Playing: Djimon Hounsou discusses his role in the new thriller 'A Quiet Place II'
-
Now Playing: Jackie Joyner Kersee discusses her character on PBS Kids
-
Now Playing: Grand Princess sails to Oakland harbor after coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Dow suffers worst day since 2008
-
Now Playing: NY governor debuts state’s hand sanitizer, made by prisoners
-
Now Playing: Ground crew member finds way to bring joy to Kansas City airport
-
Now Playing: 27 indicted in scheme to illegally dope racehorses
-
Now Playing: International Women's Day was only 23 hours long
-
Now Playing: Sara fires back at the body shamers
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jennifer Ashton answers your coronavirus questions
-
Now Playing: 5 children shot, one dead, outside dance party in suburban Baltimore
-
Now Playing: Super worm moon to light the sky tonight
-
Now Playing: Trump’s management of the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Musician quarantined at sea sings about her experience
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan shot dead in Texas