Dolly Parton sparks new photo trend

More
The country singer, who celebrated her 74th birthday on Sunday, shared four different photos of herself to Instagram and labeled each one "LinkedIn," "Facebook," "Instagram" or "Tinder."
2:00 | 01/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dolly Parton sparks new photo trend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"The country singer, who celebrated her 74th birthday on Sunday, shared four different photos of herself to Instagram and labeled each one \"LinkedIn,\" \"Facebook,\" \"Instagram\" or \"Tinder.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"68477171","title":"Dolly Parton sparks new photo trend","url":"/Entertainment/video/dolly-parton-sparks-photo-trend-68477171"}