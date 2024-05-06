Drake V. Kendrick Lamar: Hip Hop's latest battle

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News Contributor Mike Muse about the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, who have been trading bars for the better part of a decade.

May 6, 2024

