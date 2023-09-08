The Drop: Could an AI generated song win a Grammy?

An anonymous ghostwriter went viral with the AI-generated track “Heart on My Sleeve," mimicking the voices of Drake and the Weeknd. The ghostwriter’s reps have submitted it for a Grammy.

September 8, 2023

